ReapChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReapChain has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $11.18 million and $1.53 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReapChain Coin Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

