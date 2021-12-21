Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 10,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $22,056,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

