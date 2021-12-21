Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Paul Schlauch Sells 24,999 Shares

Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Paul Schlauch sold 24,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total transaction of C$67,238.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,120.52.

Rare Element Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$16.70 and a 1 year high of C$27.07.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The Company’s Bear Lodge Property consists of two projects: Bear Lodge Rare Earth Element (REE) Project and the Sundance Gold Project. It is focused on advancing REE Project located near the town of Sundance in northeast Wyoming. It operates through the exploration of mineral properties segment.

