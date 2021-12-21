Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Paul Schlauch Sells 24,999 Shares

Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Paul Schlauch sold 24,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total transaction of C$67,238.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,120.52.
Rare Element Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$16.70 and a 1 year high of C$27.07.
About Rare Element Resources
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.