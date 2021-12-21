Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $65.53 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $411.09 million and approximately $65.53 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

