QuickX Protocol (QCX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,133.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $46,133.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006662 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

