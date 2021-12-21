Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.91.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $171.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $173.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.