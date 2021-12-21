Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of QLYS traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 314,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,061. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.69.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
