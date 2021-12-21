Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.76 Million

Brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce sales of $448.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.42 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $385.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.59. 1,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,062. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $215.86 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

