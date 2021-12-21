QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $102.91 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

