QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $363,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $380.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

