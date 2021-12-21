QCM Cayman Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

QCM Cayman Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,373 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 1.4% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $603,000.

SH stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

