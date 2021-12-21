QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,659 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83.

