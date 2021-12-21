QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

