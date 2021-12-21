QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.0% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after acquiring an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $487.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.34 and its 200 day moving average is $498.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.