Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Argus reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $245.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.40. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.