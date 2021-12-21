Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Raised by William Blair

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $38.94 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $1,390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

