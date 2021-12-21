PutinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $171,450.90

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $171,450.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,402.42 or 0.98406691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00045845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031235 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $539.17 or 0.01119317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.