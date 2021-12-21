PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.74

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 9383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.20.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

