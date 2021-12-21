Public Mint (MINT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $75,584.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.11 million and $75,584.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00030424 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,241,064 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

