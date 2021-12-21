PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.33

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.33 and last traded at $180.70, with a volume of 7128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.68.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

