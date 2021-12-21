Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading 8.6% Higher

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $14.44. 4,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 465,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 388.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 94.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.