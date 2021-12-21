Preferred Apartment Communities Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,605 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,135% compared to the average volume of 454 call options.

Shares of APTS stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.57. 3,318,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,352. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $877.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

