Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Trading Down 3.5%

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.99. 6,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 424,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

