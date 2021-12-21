Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Get Precigen alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $820.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $233,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 253,700 shares valued at $1,193,608. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.