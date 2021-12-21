PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.70.

PSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 target price for the company.

TSE:PSK traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.17. 513,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 31.36. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.96 and a twelve month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

