PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 503.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. PotlatchDeltic accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PCH traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,958. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.