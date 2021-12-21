PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 809,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

