Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.