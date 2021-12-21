PolypuX Achieves Market Cap of $23,599.63 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $23,599.63 and $3,815.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.13 or 0.08144894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,993.41 or 0.99883215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

