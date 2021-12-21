Polkamarkets (POLK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $532,567.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $21.95 million and $532,567.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,401,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.