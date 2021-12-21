Piper Sandler Weighs in on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

UBA stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $791.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

