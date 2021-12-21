PIN Price Hits $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.17 or 0.08325672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.44 or 0.99983488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

