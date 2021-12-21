PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.79 and last traded at $100.80. 60,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 75,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.81.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

