Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,606 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.88% of Phibro Animal Health worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $824.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

