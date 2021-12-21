PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.64 EPS

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

NYSE:PFX opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30. PhenixFIN has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.83% of PhenixFIN worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

