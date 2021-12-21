Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,468,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE:PFE opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

