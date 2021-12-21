Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 25,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.