Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.55.
WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.
WOOF traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 25,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
