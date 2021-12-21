Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,701.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $2,701.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $1,801.17 or 0.03717044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

