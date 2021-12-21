Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,514 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

