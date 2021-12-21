Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

