Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $380.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.18 and a 200-day moving average of $371.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

