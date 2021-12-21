Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 29.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 104.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $236.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.