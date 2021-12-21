PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

