Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 954,465 shares.The stock last traded at $29.81 and had previously closed at $29.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -845.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 22.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,645,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,147,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

