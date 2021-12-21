Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Sells 504 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 504 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $12,594.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,466. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after acquiring an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,186,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

