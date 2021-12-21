PaySign Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,712 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 774% compared to the average volume of 539 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

In related news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $39,502.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,551 shares of company stock worth $6,373,463. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,662,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 15.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PaySign by 1,418.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 219.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 422,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 289,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PaySign stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,349. PaySign has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

