PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $182.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.