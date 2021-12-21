Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

PAYC stock opened at $400.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.42 and its 200-day moving average is $446.53.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

