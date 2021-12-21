Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading 9.8% Higher

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 72,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,691,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $603.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

