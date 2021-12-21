Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) were down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 1,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTNR shares. TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

